Milky Way by featherstone26
Milky Way

Gave up on comet NEOWISE until I can get away from the city. Turned my camera around to the southeast and found the Milky Way and Venus, right over my next-door neighbor's house. How fun is that?
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
