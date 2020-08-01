Sign up
Reach out and touch someone...
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Sue Hecker
ace
It's been a long time since I've indulged in nail polish. It feels good. (The flash really lit up the much more subtle sparkles in the polish.)
August 2nd, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Sue, love this shot. I am a fan of hands to be sure, and yours look great! The reflection really works.
August 2nd, 2020
Taffy
ace
Conveys luxury and getting ready to go out -- lovely memories of doing so!
August 2nd, 2020
