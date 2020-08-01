Previous
Reach out and touch someone...
Reach out and touch someone...

1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
It's been a long time since I've indulged in nail polish. It feels good. (The flash really lit up the much more subtle sparkles in the polish.)
August 2nd, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr.
Sue, love this shot. I am a fan of hands to be sure, and yours look great! The reflection really works.
August 2nd, 2020  
Taffy
Conveys luxury and getting ready to go out -- lovely memories of doing so!
August 2nd, 2020  
