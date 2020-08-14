Previous
Perseid Meteor by featherstone26
81 / 365

Perseid Meteor

Nothing particularly interesting, just happy to have caught one.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Sue Hecker

ace
@featherstone26
Photo Details

