Previous
Next
Merry Christmas 2020 by featherstone26
102 / 365

Merry Christmas 2020

Blizzard conditions in Minnesota today, nasty conditions to be outside, so I went as far as the garage light for a shot.

betteronblack
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Sue Hecker

ace
@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

  • 3
  • 1
  • 1
  • 2020 Album
  • 23rd December 2020 7:03pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
Maggiemae ace
The epitome of a Xmas scene - perfect for the light, focus and softly falling snow bokeh! fav
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise