Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Knitting Triptych
Fiveplustwo triptych selfie story challenge. This one sounded like too much fun to pass up. Plus today's my birthday, so it should be all about me...just like every other day! And of course I think it looks better on black.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
673
photos
124
followers
103
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Album
Taken
26th February 2021 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-triptychstory
Loopy-Lou
ace
Great fun triptych
February 26th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
I do love the socks! I always knitted with one needle tucked under my armpit!
February 26th, 2021
amyK
ace
I love it! Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Love this. Great idea! Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great triptych! Love your socks. Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close