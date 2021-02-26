Previous
Knitting Triptych by featherstone26
113 / 365

Knitting Triptych

Fiveplustwo triptych selfie story challenge. This one sounded like too much fun to pass up. Plus today's my birthday, so it should be all about me...just like every other day! And of course I think it looks better on black.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
Loopy-Lou ace
Great fun triptych
February 26th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I do love the socks! I always knitted with one needle tucked under my armpit!
February 26th, 2021  
amyK ace
I love it! Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Love this. Great idea! Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great triptych! Love your socks. Happy birthday!
February 26th, 2021  
