The Old Me meets the Young Me by featherstone26
The Old Me meets the Young Me

The five+two challenge this week is to take a young picture of yourself and include a "mature" version of yourself into an image. I did this one a while back, so it's a bit of a cheat. It's still one of my favorite editing attempts.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Sue Hecker

ace
@featherstone26
