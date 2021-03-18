Sign up
118 / 365
The Old Me meets the Young Me
The five+two challenge this week is to take a young picture of yourself and include a "mature" version of yourself into an image. I did this one a while back, so it's a bit of a cheat. It's still one of my favorite editing attempts.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
0
0
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
678
photos
125
followers
105
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020 Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-timetravel
