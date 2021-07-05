Previous
A lot of hours / a little luck by featherstone26
137 / 365

A lot of hours / a little luck

Female ruby-throated hummingbird. I spent hours by the front window, waiting for this beauty to come visit my firecracker plant. Patience.

The sunlight was filtering throught the branches of the crabtree, and the sunlight hit her throat and the flowers just right. Lucky!

My favorite shot of the day.
Sue Hecker

@featherstone26
