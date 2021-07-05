Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
137 / 365
A lot of hours / a little luck
Female ruby-throated hummingbird. I spent hours by the front window, waiting for this beauty to come visit my firecracker plant. Patience.
The sunlight was filtering throught the branches of the crabtree, and the sunlight hit her throat and the flowers just right. Lucky!
My favorite shot of the day.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Hecker
ace
@featherstone26
Photo(s) that made the Top Twenty:
698
photos
128
followers
108
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
131
132
133
134
46
135
136
137
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Album
Taken
5th July 2021 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close