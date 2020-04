Easter Snowflake

Yes, it's been snowing all day today, with no sign of it letting up. We were predicted to get 4-6 inches. When it's 30 degrees out, that's too warm for good snowflakes. All day they have been like little snowballs, or else stuck to several other snowflakes in a melty mess.



3 pm or so, we got some good snowflakes! When you're under house arrest -- or rather, "shelter in place" order -- it doesn't take much to make my day.