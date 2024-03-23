Previous
Paddle under the rain by feedesforges
83 / 365

Paddle under the rain

Day 83 : 23/03/2024
My baby dog Paddle !
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Fée des Forges

@feedesforges
I’m a 46 years old french woman, I live in Brittany, and I love photography ! I practiced during 6 years since 2011, then I...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise