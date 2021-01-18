Previous
Unwind. by feldonfella
18 / 365

Unwind.

Average day. Not a lot achieved.
Feeling impatient. Meh.

Good to sit here for a while though in amongst the wind and rain.
Phil Feldon

Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
