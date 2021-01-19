Previous
Have a break. by feldonfella
19 / 365

Have a break.

After kiddo is in bed, the chocolate comes out 😁
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
