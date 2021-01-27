Previous
All fixed. by feldonfella
27 / 365

All fixed.

After having it held together by electrical tape for the last year or so, I finally managed to replace the shattered pole from my tent.
Turns out Mitre 10 had some of the right diameter all along, just needed to cut it down to the right length.
Phil Feldon

