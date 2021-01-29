Previous
Getting ready. by feldonfella
29 / 365

Getting ready.

Another day in Palmy today but finished work early to head to help with a friends prep for his wedding tomorrow tomorrow.
Awesome little church surrounded by gardens :P
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
