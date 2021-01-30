Previous
Next
J&J by feldonfella
29 / 365

J&J

Was a great Manawatu day for a wedding. Congratulations Patrick (Jonathan) and Jessica!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise