On the tools. by feldonfella
33 / 365

On the tools.

Yay for school starting back! Makes getting work done a lot easier.

Not on the tools as often as I used to be, however I enjoyed working on this custom build today.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
