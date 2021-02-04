Previous
Backyard sunset. by feldonfella
34 / 365

Backyard sunset.

Forgot to upload this last night. Not a lot of photos yesterday so it's another sunset pic. Can't go wrong with those 😎
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
Photo Details

