Break time. by feldonfella
50 / 365

Break time.

Was out and about doing home call-outs in Palmy this afternoon. Detoured down the street for a break and a bit of a walk/skate over He Ara Kotahi. Great day for it!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
13% complete

Photo Details

