Previous
Next
At the piano. by feldonfella
52 / 365

At the piano.

Didn't have many photos to choose from today, but managed to capture this one as we were setting up gear for church this morning. At the moment, if it's not drums it's piano/keyboard, if not that it's ukulele. 🥁🎹🎶
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise