No place like home. by feldonfella
No place like home.

Today, after a few stressful months of dealing with brokers, banks and lawyers, along with many sleepless nights, I can now say I own my home! (well the bank and I 😅). So thankful & relieved!

Thanks to those people who have helped me through the process, and who prayed over my situation. Much appreciated!
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
