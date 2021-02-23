Previous
Next
Clouds. by feldonfella
54 / 365

Clouds.

Forgot to take photos today (long day) so here's another sunset shot from the back yard.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise