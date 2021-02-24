Previous
Evening skate. by feldonfella
55 / 365

Evening skate.

Good weather + great company + longboards (and scooter) = good times 🛴🛹🌞👌
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
