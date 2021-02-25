Previous
Brickwork. by feldonfella
56 / 365

Brickwork.

Love the variety of buildings we have in Whanganui. Sometimes it's great just to stop and look up for a moment.
Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
