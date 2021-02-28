Previous
Behind the mixer. by feldonfella
Behind the mixer.

Had fun mixing sound this morning despite the changes in Alert Levels. Grateful to be a part of a church that can adapt when needed (even at short notice).
28th February 2021

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
