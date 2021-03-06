Previous
Home grown. by feldonfella
65 / 365

Home grown.

Tomato plants producing the goods! Feeling like the people on the ASB ad eating tomatoes with everything 😁

65 days down, 300 to go! 📷
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
17% complete

