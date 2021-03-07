Previous
Gone crackers. by feldonfella
Gone crackers.

Normally Mr 6 eats most of the crackers we get, but these Snax Crunches are good! Taste kinda like Big Mac sauce.

And yes my afternoon after church was pretty uneventful 😅
Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Phil Feldon
