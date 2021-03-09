Previous
Workbench. by feldonfella
68 / 365

Workbench.

Was in Palmy again today and only had work related photos, so here's one from the workbench 🖥️💻

If you're in or around Palmy and are needing to get your computer looked at, bring it into Technoman, 328 Broadway Ave (opposite Unichem Terrace End).
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
