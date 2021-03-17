Previous
Ants. by feldonfella
76 / 365

Ants.

76/365 - Ants.

Sick of them. They've been avoiding the bait stations I have around but they can't resist if I put it right in front of them.

On a side note, I slept a lot of the day today, feeling quite average. Kiddo was still off school too. Yay for us 🙃
