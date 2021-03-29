Previous
Taking away. by feldonfella
88 / 365

Taking away.

Totally ran out of time today so brought takeaway night forward a few days. No complaints from Mr 6 about that 🍔
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Phil Feldon

@feldonfella
Out there enjoying life, shooting as I go. Embarking on this 365 Project journey for 2021 to motivate me to pick up my camera more and...
