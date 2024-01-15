Previous
Painted glass by felicityms
3 / 365

Painted glass

Painted glass window (multiple lozenges with designs in silver oxide) at Michaelhouse café, Cambridge
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise