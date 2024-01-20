Previous
Waiting for customers by felicityms
Waiting for customers

The gift shop in the David Parr House visitor centre, before this afternoon’s visitors arrived for a tour. www.davidparrhouse.org
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
