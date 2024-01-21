Previous
A niche subject? by felicityms
9 / 365

A niche subject?

Small posy of flowers in the niche next to St Anne’s altar, St Bene’t’s church, Cambridge.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise