Previous
Bathtime! by felicityms
33 / 365

Bathtime!

A vey fluffy (well-upholstered?) pigeon enjoying our birdbath. He/she and their friends also drank the bath water, I’m sorry to say.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise