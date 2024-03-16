Previous
Ironworks by felicityms
63 / 365

Ironworks

Sculpture/poem on the housing development near Mill Road, Cambridge, known as the Ironworks, because it was formerly the site of “a foundry, the workhouse allotments and piggery, a storage yard and the council depot”.
http://resonance-cambridge.co.uk/developments/ironworks/
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise