Pretty in purple by felicityms
71 / 365

Pretty in purple

This self-seeded anemone in our communal gardens only produced one flower in its first year, but it has done better and better ever since!
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
