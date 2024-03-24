Sign up
Previous
71 / 365
Pretty in purple
This self-seeded anemone in our communal gardens only produced one flower in its first year, but it has done better and better ever since!
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
24th March 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
