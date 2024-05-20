Previous
More giraffes!
More giraffes!

These ones, in the Grafton Centre, are the work of primary schools.
20th May 2024

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
