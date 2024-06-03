Previous
Purple beech by felicityms
137 / 365

Purple beech

Today has been a bit grey and I’m nursing a cold, so here’s one from yesterday’s walk in the Botanic Gardens.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Love purple beeches, well beeches in general!
Hope you over your cold soon.
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise