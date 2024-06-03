Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
Purple beech
Today has been a bit grey and I’m nursing a cold, so here’s one from yesterday’s walk in the Botanic Gardens.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Dorothy
ace
Love purple beeches, well beeches in general!
Hope you over your cold soon.
June 3rd, 2024
Hope you over your cold soon.