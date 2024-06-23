Previous
Mystery man by felicityms
155 / 365

Mystery man

I don’t think he was part of the pro-Palestinian camp outside King’s College. I took the photo because I like his umbrella!
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise