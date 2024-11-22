Previous
Little library by felicityms
215 / 365

Little library

In the next street, offering plenty of reading for cold days.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact