226 / 365
Kalanchoe
My two year-old kalanchoe showing signs of flowering, after I pruned it drastically a few months ago.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
2nd January 2025 12:54pm
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
I managed 225 photos last year (didn’t start until February), but kind of expected this one to be 1/365. I guess that isn’t how it works?
January 2nd, 2025
