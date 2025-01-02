Previous
Alder catkins by felicityms
227 / 365

Alder catkins

Snow is forecast next week, but here’s a little sign of spring.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
62% complete

