Previous
Silhouette by felicityms
229 / 365

Silhouette

A lonely cormorant at the top of their favourite tree, on a dull grey day.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact