Previous
Weather vane by felicityms
232 / 365

Weather vane

And slightly threatening sky, but it has turned out sunny later.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Lovely composition!
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact