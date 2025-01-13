Previous
Soup in progress by felicityms
238 / 365

Soup in progress

Carrot and golden beetroot, from the veg box. I love the colours.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
65% complete

