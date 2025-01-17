Previous
New building, old sign by felicityms
242 / 365

New building, old sign

I’m always discovering new corners in Cambridge: this plaque on a newish housing development must have come from an earlier incarnation of the site.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

