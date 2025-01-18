Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
Viburnum
It’s been a horrible cold, grey day and I haven’t been out for my usual walk, so here’s a sign of spring I spotted a few days ago.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
1
0
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
9th January 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
Always nice to see early signs of spring!
Ian
January 18th, 2025
