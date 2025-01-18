Previous
Viburnum by felicityms
243 / 365

Viburnum

It’s been a horrible cold, grey day and I haven’t been out for my usual walk, so here’s a sign of spring I spotted a few days ago.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Always nice to see early signs of spring!

Ian
January 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact