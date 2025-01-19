Previous
Spot the squirrel by felicityms
Spot the squirrel

Almost camouflaged against the tree bark.
Felicity Macdonald

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details

Babs ace
He blends in so well
January 19th, 2025  
