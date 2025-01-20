Previous
Torah script by felicityms
245 / 365

Torah script

Inter-Faith Connections Cambridge had an event at the synagogue, when we learnt how to write some of the script used to write the Torah scrolls, and got out of breath doing Jewish circle dancing. Lovely refreshments too.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact