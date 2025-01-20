Sign up
Torah script
Inter-Faith Connections Cambridge had an event at the synagogue, when we learnt how to write some of the script used to write the Torah scrolls, and got out of breath doing Jewish circle dancing. Lovely refreshments too.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
