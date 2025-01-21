Previous
Paterae mould by felicityms
Paterae mould

Part of the David Parr House collection, these moulds for 3D metal decorations often used in Victorian Neo-Gothic churches were found in someone’s shed, where they had probably been for 100 years!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

