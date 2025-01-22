Previous
Feeding time by felicityms
247 / 365

Feeding time

I think I need to get a starling cage - they have only just worked out how to use the squirrel-proof feeder, and the feral pigeons just stand around underneath, waiting for bits to drop!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Fascinating to watch how they learn the best way to feed
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact