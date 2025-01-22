Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
247 / 365
Feeding time
I think I need to get a starling cage - they have only just worked out how to use the squirrel-proof feeder, and the feral pigeons just stand around underneath, waiting for bits to drop!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
247
photos
13
followers
26
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
22nd January 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jo
ace
Fascinating to watch how they learn the best way to feed
January 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close