After the shower by felicityms
248 / 365

After the shower

Ten minutes earlier it had been pouring with rain, but by the time I got to the station the sun had come out. Watery winter sun all the way home on the train.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
